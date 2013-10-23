China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON Oct 23 British Prime Minister David Cameron wants the Swiss owners of the Grangemouth chemicals and refinery plant to continue talks with workers to try to resolve a dispute over pensions and conditions, his spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Even at this stage we would continue to urge both parties who have been involved in a dispute over this to continue to try and find a way of continuing their dialogue," the spokesman told reporters.
He was speaking after Ineos, the Swiss owners, said they had decided to close the plant's petrochemicals unit, but to keep its oil refinery open. "This is a disappointing outcome," the spokesman said of the move.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.