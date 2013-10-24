UPDATE 2-Union accepts Ineos demands to avert Scottish refinery's closure

* Unite union offers concessions to save 1,400 jobs
* Ineos yet to respond to union stance
* Grangemouth is Scotland's largest industrial site
By Alexander Winning and Simon Falush
LONDON, Oct 24 Britain may avert the closure of
the Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical plant after union
leaders said on Thursday they had accepted demands from the
management in an effort to save 1,400 jobs.
Scottish government officials met union leaders and
management at Grangemouth on Thursday in hopes of persuading the
operator, Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos, to re-open the
plant, the largest industrial site in Scotland and its only
refinery.
"The unions have indicated to the company that in terms of
their survival plan we have put forward our positive response to
that," Len McCluskey, general secretary of the Unite union, told
the BBC.
Ineos halted production last week at the 210,000
barrels-per-day refinery, which provides 70 percent of
Scotland's fuel, due to the dispute with Unite, Britain's
largest union.
Unite had initially encouraged members to reject the
company's plan to cut pension provisions and freeze pay, moves
Ineos considers vital to a plan to stem losses at the plant.
The company has yet to respond to the union's latest stance.
Ineos, which says the combined site makes a loss, promised
to close the petrochemical plant, which employs 800 people,
earlier this week and said it was still deciding on the future
of the oil refinery.
It made the decision despite opposition from British Prime
Minister David Cameron, who had called for talks to continue.
REFERENDUM
The proposed closure is a potential setback for the Scottish
National Party, which is leading a campaign for Scottish
independence ahead of a referendum next year, in which the
strength of the economy and oil industry will be central issues.
Scottish authorities have said they will not allow the plant
to close and have been looking for potential buyers for the
plants, which help support many other jobs in the area.
British government sources said that although Grangemouth
was one of the best-configured refineries in the UK, producing
large quantities of diesel and jet fuel as well as gasoline, it
would be difficult for any new investor to turn the plant
around.
"There is a possibility of a future for Grangemouth, ... but
it would be quite a challenge for anyone looking at it," said
one of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous.
Many analysts question whether refineries in Europe, which
are mainly geared towards producing gasoline, can compete in the
longer term against competition from other regions.
Westminster has developed contingency plans should the plant
close. Fuel supplies to Scotland and Northern England would not
be affected, the source added.
Another British government source said officials were
holding ministerial discussions with PetroChina,
which owns 49.9 percent of the Grangemouth refinery.
"We are obviously keen to understand their position," the
source said, without elaborating on whether the discussions
concerned the Chinese oil giant buying the refinery outright.
Ineos owns all of the petrochemical plant and just over half
of the refinery.
Apart from threatening to disrupt fuel supplies, the
Grangemouth dispute also unnerved international oil markets
because the refinery generates steam that powers the Kinneil oil
plant, which processes North Sea crude oil grade Forties.
But the British government official said that Forties oil
flows would soon become independent of Grangemouth, as a new
power source for Kinneil would come online shortly.