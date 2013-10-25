版本:
2013年 10月 25日

Union offers no-strike deal in bid to save Scotland refinery

LONDON Oct 25 The union at Scotland's Grangemouth refinery has offered a two-year no-strike deal in a bid to persuade its owners not to close the site, local Member of Parliament Michael Connarty told Reuters on Friday.

Ineos, which has said it will close a petrochemical plant on the same site and has threatened to close the 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery, is expected to make a statement soon about whether it has accepted the union's offer to go along with a survival plan.
