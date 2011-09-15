UPDATE 1-Gran Tierra inks deal with Statoil unit

Sept 15 Canadian oil exploration and production company Gran Tierra Energy Inc said it has signed partnership agreements with Norwegian Statoil's Brazilian division for two properties located in the Camamu-Almada Basin.

South America-focussed Gran Tierra Energy will earn a 10 percent working interest in BM-CAL-7 operated by state-owned Petrobras , and a 15 percent working interest in BM-CAL-10 operated by Statoil, in Brazil's offshore Camamu-Almada Basin.

"The conclusion of these farm-in opportunities will establish Gran Tierra Energy in offshore Brazil, one of the most important petroleum regions in the world today," Chief Executive Dana Coffield said in a statement.

The company, which owns oil and gas properties in Colombia, Argentina and Peru, said the first exploration well on Concession Contract BM-CAL-10 will be drilled late-2011.

Gran Tierra said the deal is likely to impact its 2011 budget by $17 million.

Under the deal, Gran Tierra said it will be a non-operating partner and will pay its participating interest share of costs incurred in drilling on the two properties.

The Camamu-Almada Basin lies immediately south and offshore from the onshore Recôncavo Basin, where Gran Tierra is the operator of four blocks and poised to begin drilling operations. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)