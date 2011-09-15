UPDATE 1-Gran Tierra inks deal with Statoil unit

Sept 15 Canadian oil exploration and production
company Gran Tierra Energy Inc said it has signed
partnership agreements with Norwegian Statoil's
Brazilian division for two properties located in the
Camamu-Almada Basin.
South America-focussed Gran Tierra Energy will earn a 10
percent working interest in BM-CAL-7 operated by state-owned
Petrobras , and a 15 percent working interest
in BM-CAL-10 operated by Statoil, in Brazil's offshore
Camamu-Almada Basin.
"The conclusion of these farm-in opportunities will
establish Gran Tierra Energy in offshore Brazil, one of the most
important petroleum regions in the world today," Chief Executive
Dana Coffield said in a statement.
The company, which owns oil and gas properties in Colombia,
Argentina and Peru, said the first exploration well on
Concession Contract BM-CAL-10 will be drilled late-2011.
Gran Tierra said the deal is likely to impact its 2011
budget by $17 million.
Under the deal, Gran Tierra said it will be a non-operating
partner and will pay its participating interest share of costs
incurred in drilling on the two properties.
The Camamu-Almada Basin lies immediately south and offshore
from the onshore Recôncavo Basin, where Gran Tierra is the
operator of four blocks and poised to begin drilling operations.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)