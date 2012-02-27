Gran Tierra 4th-qtr profit rises on output

Feb 27 Canadian oil and gas explorer Gran Tierra Energy Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher production.

The Calgary-based company, which has operations in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Brazil, said October-December profit rose to $32.5 million, or 11 cents a share, from $13.1 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue and other income rose 44 percent to $161.8 million.