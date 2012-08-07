Gran Tierra profit falls on lower output

BRIEF-Tenaris Q4 EPS $0.03
* Tenaris S.A. qtrly net sale $1,046 million, down 24 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
Aug 7 Canadian oil exploration and production company Gran Tierra Energy Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as production was hit by pipeline disruptions.
Second-quarter profit fell to $13.1 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $31.6 million, 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue and other income fell 29 percent to $115.2 million.
Quarterly production fell 22 percent to 16,306 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* LTC reports 2016 fourth quarter results and announces new investments
* POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2016 EARNINGS RESULTS