GRAPHIC-Global market-cap hits an all-time high

LONDON, March 2 The total value of global stock
markets surpassed its previous May 2015 peak to hit a new
record, according to Thomson Reuters data, as investors
continued to pump money into equities on hopes of a pick-up in
growth, inflation and corporate profits.
World stock markets have added more than $4 trillion in
value since Trump's election with about half of that coming from
U.S.-listed stocks alone. The total value of global stocks stood
at $56.7 trillion as of Wednesday's close.
Chart: reut.rs/2mcp7T1
Stocks in sectors most geared to the economic cycle, such as
mining companies and industrials, have been the biggest drivers
of the rally since last summer on hopes of a global
infrastructure push. Bank stocks also soared as bond yields
rose.
While the rally has taken market valuations above long-term
averages, some analysts say there is scope for more gains as
investors on the sidelines come back to stocks.
"We think the market still has the potential to move higher
as investors capitulate into equities; note that the 'Great
Rotation' out of fixed income into equities has yet to happen,"
said analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
