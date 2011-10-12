UPDATE 1-Graphic Packaging to close Indiana plant, cut jobs

Oct 12 Graphic Packaging Holding Co said one of its units will close its carton facility in La Porte, Indiana and cut about 200-220 jobs, due to weak economic conditions.

The company expects to incur a charge of $6-$8 million in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2012.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company makes paperboard packaging for food, beverage and other consumer products.

The company said the closure will have little to no impact on current or future orders.

Graphic Packaging, whose customers include ConAgra Foods , Pepsi and Kraft , said it will move business from the La Porte plant to other facilities in the United States.

Graphic Packaging's shares closed at $3.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

