UPDATE 2-Apple, Sony, 4 others sued by Graphics Properties

March 27 Apple Inc, Sony Corp and four other
companies were sued by Graphics Properties Holdings Inc,
formerly known as Silicon Graphics Inc, for allegedly infringing
a patent through their sale of mobile phones and other
electronic devices.
The lawsuits against Apple, Japan-based Sony
, Taiwan-based HTC Corp, South Korea-based LG
Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
<005930.KS), and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd
were filed in the U.S. District Court in
Wilmington, Delaware.
The patent at issue relates to a computer graphics process
that turns text and images into pixels to be displayed on
screens.
According to the lawsuits, the defendants' infringing
devices include Apple's iPhone and the HTC EVO4G, LG Thrill,
Research in Motion Torch, Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy S II, and
Sony Xperia Play smartphones.
Graphics Properties said that unless the alleged
infringements are halted, it will suffer irreparable harm. The
lawsuits seek to stop the sale of infringing products and also
seek reasonable royalties and other damages.
HTC spokeswoman Lori Rodney, LG spokesman John Taylor,
Research in Motion spokeswoman Tenille Kennedy and Sony
spokeswoman Sandra Genelius declined to comment on the substance
of their companies' respective lawsuits. Apple and Samsung did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Silicon Graphics filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and sold much
of its operations to Rackable Systems Inc. The remaining
operations are based in New Rochelle, New York, and are owned by
private investment firms and other investors, according to the
complaints.
