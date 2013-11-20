版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF- GRAVITY Co Ltd Q3 loss per share $0.25

Nov 20 Gravity Co Ltd : * Reports third quarter of 2013 results and business updates * Q3 revenue KRW 12.81 billion * Q3 revenue fell 8.6 percent to US$12.1 million * Qtrly loss per share $0.25 * Qtrly loss per ads $0.06 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
