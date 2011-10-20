UPDATE 2-Agnico Eagle ups cash component for Grayd offer

* Says will pay maximum of C$183 mln for deal
Oct 20 Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd said it
will double the cash component in its offer for Grayd Resource
Corp to C$183 million ($181 million), as the Canadian
gold miner moves to expand its footprint in Mexico.
Shares of Grayd rose nearly 10 percent to C$2.51 early on
Thursday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange, while those of
Agnico were down more than 3 percent at C$45.77 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
Grayd, which owns the LA India gold project in Sonora,
Mexico, is currently reviewing the impact of Agnico suspending
operations at its Goldex mine in Quebec because of water inflow
and ground instability.
Paradigm Capital cut its price target on Agnico's stock to
C$60 from C$79.50, saying the announcement of the mine closure
and the subsequent asset write-off a surprise.
"Catastrophic failure of an apparently strong operating mine
in its prime is a rare occurrence, unique in our two plus
decades of experience," Paradigm's Don MacLean wrote in a note.
NEW CASH COMPONENT
If all Grayd shareholders opt for cash, they will each get
about C$1.87 in cash and 0.01371 of an Agnico-Eagle share for
every Grayd share, the company said in a statement.
Grayd had about 91.2 million shares outstanding as of Oct.
13, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Agnico said it will still issue a maximum of 2.7 million of
its shares for the deal.
($1 = 1.011 Canadian Dollars)
