BRIEF-Gray and Excalibur to buy 15 network-affiliated television stations

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Gray Television Inc : * Gray and excalibur to acquire stations from hoak media, parker broadcasting,
and prime cities broadcasting * Deal valued at $335 million * Agreed to buy from hoak media and parker broadcasting a total of 15
network-affiliated television stations in seven markets * Says Gray expects that the transactions will be immediately accretive to
gray's free cash flow * Gray and excalibur expect to finance respective transactions with new term
loans, cash on hand and/or by accessing capital markets * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: