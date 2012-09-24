New Issue-Gray Television sells $300 mln notes

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 Gray Television Inc on Monday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GRAY TELEVISION INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.266 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 7.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 634 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.