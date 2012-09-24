New Issue-Gray Television sells $300 mln notes

Sept 24 Gray Television Inc on Monday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GRAY TELEVISION INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.266 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 7.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 634 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS