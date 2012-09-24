版本:
2012年 9月 25日

New Issue-Gray Television sells $300 mln notes

Sept 24 Gray Television Inc on Monday
sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GRAY TELEVISION INC 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 7.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.266   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Caa2    YIELD 7.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/09/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 634 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

