2013年 11月 20日

Gray Television to buy 15 television stations for $335 mln

Nov 20 Gray Television Inc and Excalibur Broadcasting LLC will buy 15 television stations from Hoak Media LLC and Parker Broadcasting Inc for $335 million in cash.

The transaction will add to Gray's portfolio of television stations throughout the Central United States, the company said.
