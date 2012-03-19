版本:
New Issue-Great Plains Energy sells $287.386 mln in notes

March 19 Great Plains Energy Inc on
Monday sold $287.386 million of senior notes, related to the
remarketing of their 10 percent subordinated notes due in 2042,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC 	
	
AMT $287.386 MLN  COUPON 5.292 PCT   MATURITY    06/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 102.291  FIRST PAY   06/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 5.004 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 262.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

