New Issue-Great Plains Energy sells $287.386 mln in notes

March 19 Great Plains Energy Inc on Monday sold $287.386 million of senior notes, related to the remarketing of their 10 percent subordinated notes due in 2042, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC AMT $287.386 MLN COUPON 5.292 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.291 FIRST PAY 06/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.004 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 262.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS