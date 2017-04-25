Great-West Lifeco to cut 1,500 jobs in Canada

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Canadian insurance company Great-West Lifeco Inc said on Tuesday it will cut 1,500 jobs in Canada over the next two years.
The job cuts represent about 13 percent of the company's Canadian workforce. Great-West Lifeco plans to cut the jobs through reducing temporary positions, a voluntary retirement program and eliminating positions through a severance program.
The company said it will record a restructuring charge of about $215 million in the second quarter, related to the job cuts.
"To ensure we remain competitive and drive future growth, we are reducing costs and becoming more efficient," Chief Executive Paul Mahon said.
The company also said it plans cost reductions through real estate consolidation, process improvements and updates to information systems. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.