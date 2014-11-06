Great-West Lifeco reports stronger third-quarter profit

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
TORONTO Nov 6 Great-West Lifeco Inc, Canada's second-largest life insurer, posted a stronger third-quarter profit on Thursday as its premiums and deposits rose from a year earlier.
Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Great-West, which is controlled by Power Financial Corp, earned C$687 million ($601.42 million) in the quarter, or 69 Canadian cents a share, up from a year-earlier profit of C$523 million, or 53 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts had forecast a profit of 63 Canadian cents a share.
The insurer said its premiums and deposits rose 1 percent to C$20.2 billion from a year earlier.
Great-West owns insurance subsidiaries including London Life and Canada Life, as well as Putnam Investments. Last year it acquired Irish Life, Ireland's largest life and pension company.
($1=$1.14 Canadian) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.