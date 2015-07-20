CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Grocery store chain A&P files for bankruptcy again

(Corrects to "Stop & Shop" from "Shop & Shop" in paragraph 3.
July 20 Storied supermarket chain Great Atlantic
& Pacific Tea Co Inc, better known as A&P, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in five
years and said it was in discussions with buyers for some of its
stores.
The 156-year-old company has hired Evercore Partners, an
investment bank that specializes in selling assets. A&P listed
assets and liabilities each of more than $1 billion in its
bankruptcy filing late Sunday.
The company said was in talks with Acme Markets Inc, owner
of Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores, Stop & Shop
Supermarket Co LLC and Key Food Stores Co-operative Inc to buy
its assets.
A&P has lined up buyers for 120 of its 296 stores with total
expected proceeds of about $600 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1IdpCQZ)
The company, which also owns Best Cellars, Pathmark and
Superfresh stores, has been unable to stand up to behemoths such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Costco Wholesale Corp
who entice customers with big discounts.
At the same time, wealthier shoppers have been lured away by
higher-end stores such as Whole Foods Market Inc.
A&P has received debtor-in-possession financing of $100
million from Fortress Credit Corp, court documents show.
The Montvale, New Jersey-based company employs about 34,000,
according to its website.
A&P, which in its heyday in the early 20th century
operated over 15,000 stores, first filed for bankruptcy
protection in 2010, re-emerging two years later as a private
company after obtaining financing from investors including
Goldman Sachs and an affiliate of billionaire Ron Burkle. (reut.rs/1CDqC0k)
The company was founded as a mail order business in 1859 by
tea and spice merchants George Huntington Hartford and George
Gilman. In the same year, it opened its first store-warehouse
operation in New York City, according to A&P's website.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of
New York, Case No: 15-23007.
