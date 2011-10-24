版本:
2011年 10月 24日

UPDATE 1-Great Basin Q3 gold sales down 27 pct sequentially

Oct 24 Great Basin Gold Ltd sold 27 percent less gold sequentially in the third quarter from its operations in Nevada and South Africa.

The Canadian precious metals miner said production at its Hollister project in Nevada was down about 3 percent sequentially at 26,045 gold equivalent ounces.

The company sold 22,790 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter from Hollister, with about 6,850 gold equivalent ounces remaining at the refiner to be sold in the fourth quarter.

Sales at its Burnstone property in South Africa rose 16 percent from the second quarter to 6,518 ounces.

Shares of the company were up just under 2 percent at C$1.60 in early trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

