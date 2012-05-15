BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
May 15 Great Basin Gold Ltd's first-quarter loss narrowed as the precious metals miner sold more gold at a higher price.
Net loss for the quarter was C$17.8 million, compared with C$20.3 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company's loss widened to 3 Canadian cents per share from 2 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 27 percent to C$33.4 million.
Average spot gold price rose 22 percent in the first quarter Of 2012 to $1,690 per ounce compared to the year-ago period.
Great Basin Gold's shares, which have fallen 42 percent so far in 2012, closed at 60 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.