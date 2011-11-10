UPDATE 1-Great Canadian Gaming Q3 profit rises

(Follows alerts)

Nov 10 Great Canadian Gaming Corp, an operator of casinos and racetracks, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped mainly by a rise in gaming volumes at its River Rock casino in British Columbia.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net profit of C$7.9 million, or 9 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$6.2 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 5 percent to C$101 million.

The company said improvements at River Rock and other casinos were partially offset by lower revenue at its Boulevard Casino, which was hurt by construction on a provincial highway nearby.

Shares of the Richmond, British Columbia-based company closed at C$8.15 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)