公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 15日 星期五 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge drops in premarket on accounting errors disclosure

NEW YORK, March 15 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp : * Dredge drops 31.4 percent to $6.15 in premarket after accounting errors disclosure
