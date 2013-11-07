Great-West Lifeco profit rises 1 pct

TORONTO Nov 7 Great-West Lifeco,
Canada's No. 2 life insurer, said on Thursday its third-quarter
profit rose 1 percent as a 27 percent rise in premiums and
deposits was offset by acquisition-related costs.
Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Great-West, which is 72-percent
owned by Canadian holding company Power Financial Corp,
earned a net C$523 million ($500.60 million), or 53 Canadian
cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a year-before profit of C$518 million, or
55 Canadian cents a share.
Excluding acquisitions and restructuring costs related to
the company's purchase of Irish Life earlier this year,
Great-West earned 59 Canadian cents per share,
in line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.