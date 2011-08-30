UPDATE 1-Great Western Minerals Q2 loss widens on stock-based payout

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Q2 loss/share C$0.10 vs C$0.005 yr ago
* Q2 rev up 63 pct to C$5.2 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 30 Rare earth metals miner Great Western Minerals Group's quarterly net loss widened despite a surge in revenue, hurt by a stock-based payout and a written-off asset.
April-June net loss widened to C$3.6 million ($3.7 million), or 1 Canadian cent per share, from C$1.5 million, or half a Canadian cent per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 63 percent to C$5.2 million. Gross margins on manufacturing and processing operations rose 81 percent to C$1.7 million.
The quarter's net loss included C$1.7 million in stock-based compensation and C$165,359 write-off of the Chaleur exploration property in New Brunswick.
Shares of the company closed at 79 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. ($1 = 0.977 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.