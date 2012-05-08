Gree: to better police site, draft guidelines

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TOKYO May 8 Gree Inc, Japan's leading social gaming site, said on Tuesday that it will strengthen policing of its content following media reports that regulators may clamp down on Internet games seen to be flouting gambling restrictions.
Gree will work with other social game companies to draft industry guidelines by the end of May, the firm's CEO and founder Yoshikazu Tanaka told reporters.
But even if Japan's consumer agency forces Gree to stop games from prompting users to pay extra for a chance to win special items, it would not undermine its business, Tanaka said.
Gree's shares have slumped on concerns of a regulatory squeeze, dropping by as much as a third in Tuesday trading before rebounding at the close. Rival DeNA Co slid by a similar margin.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.