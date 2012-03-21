Greece unveils details of bond swap advisers' pay

ATHENS, March 21 Greece unveiled details of
payments to its two main debt restructuring advisers late on
Wednesday to knock down a local website report that they had
received 74 million euros.
Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled
default earlier this month after a large majority of private
creditors agreed to a bond swap deal that cut its public debt by
about 100 billion euros.
Holders of bonds with a face value of 197 billion euros
either accepted voluntarily or were forced to take part in the
deal. Up to 9 billion euros of additional bonds could sign up to
the deal when a second deadline expires on
Friday.
The finance ministry said Lazard Freres is being paid 0.015
percent of the face amount of the bonds swapped, with its
compensation capped at 25 million euros. ($32.98 million)
Law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Greece's legal
adviser, has been paid about 6.52 million euros so far, the
ministry added, without making clear if it would receive any
additional payments in the future.
"The 74 million-euro total mentioned in the report is
totally inaccurate," the finance ministry said in a statement in
response to a report published on the website of weekly
newspaper Proto Thema.
The closing agents of the bond swap received 4 million
euros, the ministry said without identifying them.
Greece's Public Debt Management Agency named Deutsche Bank
and HSBC as closing agents of the deal in a
statement released earlier this month.