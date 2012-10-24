版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 02:57 BJT

Greek coalition ally says he remains opposed to labour reforms

ATHENS Oct 24 The leader of a junior partner in Greece's three-party coalition told Reuters on Wednesday that he remained opposed to labour reforms demanded by Greece's lenders, despite their latest concessions.

"As things stand, my position remains unchanged," said Fotis Kouvelis, head of the small Democratic Left party.

Kouvelis has blocked political agreement on a broad package of austerity cuts by refusing to back the reforms, saying that European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders must withdraw proposals that undermine labour rights.

Earlier on Wednesday, Greece's finance minister said the lenders had made some concessions on the issue of severance payments and urged Kouvelis's party to back the modified package.

Greece needs a deal on the package to ensure it unlocks aid under its latest bailout.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐