Greece's Alpha confirms purchase of Citibank's Greek retail ops

ATHENS, June 13 Alpha Bank, Greece's
fourth-biggest lender by assets, said on Friday it agreed to
acquire Citibank's retail banking operations in Greece at
a price of 2 million euros ($2.72 million).
"Under the agreement, the acquired operations comprise
Citi's wealth management unit with customers' assets under
management of about 2.1 billion euros, out of which deposits of
about 1 billion euros, net loans, mainly credit card balances,
of 0.4 billion, as well as a retail branch network of 20 units
which serves 480,000 clients," Alpha said.
The statement confirms sources telling Reuters on Thursday
that the deal was imminent.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
