ATHENS Jan 30 Greece's bond swap may delay the planned merger of the country's second and third-largest lenders Alpha and EFG Eurobank because of uncertainties over the losses incurred from the swap, an Alpha Bank official told Reuters on Monday.

"There are financial issues that need to be looked into, such as the net present value loss due to the bond swap. This does not mean the merger agreement is collapsing or that it will not go ahead," said the official who did not want to be named.