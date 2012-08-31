Greek austerity package draft targets pensions, wages

ATHENS Aug 31 Greece plans to further slash
pensions, social spending and public sector wages to find the
bulk of nearly 12 billion euros of savings required to satisfy
lenders, according to a draft list of measures obtained by
Reuters on Friday.
The draft list includes a controversial plan to dismiss
civil servants, a move that will test the cohesion of Greece's
fragile three-party coalition led by Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras.
Even if political leaders agree on the measures, they need
approval from European Union and International Monetary Fund
inspectors who return to Athens next week.
Depending on whether they deem the measures credible and
verifiable, the inspectors will draft a report that will
determine if the EU and the IMF continue to support Greece,
allowing the country to avoid a messy default and possible exit
from the euro.
Out of almost 12 billion euros of spending cuts targeted in
this latest round, 4.6 billion euros are earmarked from reduced
pensions, 1.39 billion from health, 1.32 billion from state
salaries and 1.27 billion from administrative costs.
The list, obtained from a Greek coalition source, was
formulated by the country's finance ministry and was submitted
earlier this week for approval to the leaders of the three
parties in the ruling coalition.
Even though the leaders broadly agreed on the plan, they
said that some measures still needed further work to make sure
it did not disproportionately hurt the poor and needy.
Samaras's junior coalition partners, the Socialist PASOK and
the moderate Democratic Left, especially oppose across-the-board
wage and pension cuts.
They also oppose a so-called "labour reserve" scheme, under
which up to 40,000 civil servants could be set for dismissal.
Previous austerity packages have caused outcry and violent
demonstrations. Under the weight of public reaction and
defections from some of its own lawmakers, the country's
Socialist government resigned in late 2011, making way for the
two coalition governments that followed.
Prime Minister Samaras has vowed he will do everything in
his power to convince lenders he can implement the new cuts, and
in return hopes to win his country more time to repay its debts.