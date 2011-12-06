Greek reforms cut price of baby formula

ATHENS Dec 6 Greece said on Tuesday it
would abolish restrictions on the sale of baby milk, a move that
will lower its price by a fifth and help some families cope with
plunging incomes and recession.
From Jan. 1 consumers will be able to buy baby formula at
the supermarket, ending a pharmacy monopoly over the product,
Development Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis told a news
conference. "Prices will go down by 20 percent," he said.
Outdated market rules such as the baby formula restriction
have inflated living costs in Greece, one of the poorest euro
zone nations even before a debt crisis cut the disposable income
of families and increased unemployment.
About 900 grams of baby formula cost more than 22 euros
($29.63) in Greece, higher than wealthier European Union
countries such as the United Kingdom, where it is sold for nine
pounds ($14.14).
Getting rid of rigid rules in the retail and labour markets
is a key element of an EU/IMF bailout programme for the
cash-strapped country.
"We are changing," Health Minister Andreas Loverdos said at
the same press conference. "This decision ... is in line with
what the times demand and what the Greek economy needs".