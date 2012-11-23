Greece's lenders inch closer to debt viability agreement- source

ATHENS Nov 23 Greece's international lenders
have agreed on new measures to cut its debt pile further but it
still has to fill a 10 billion euros ($12.9 billion) gap to gain
the IMF's approval, a senior Greek government official said on
Friday.
"The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accepted that
Greek debt will be viable at 124 percent of GDP," the official
told Reuters.
"The eurogroup has already agreed on measures to reduce
Greek debt to 130 percent of GDP in 2020, so that leaves a gap
of 5-6 percentage points of GDP to be covered -- about 10
billion euros," he added.