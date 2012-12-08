版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 16:40 BJT

Investors offer about 30 bln euros in Greek debt buyback-source

ATHENS Dec 8 Greek and foreign bondholders offered about 30 billion euros ($38.8 billion) in a buyback plan that is key to the country's international bailout, a Greek government official said on Saturday.

"The buyback went well in broad terms. The amount offered by investors was within the range expected, about 30 billion euros," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐