Merkel says confident Greek aid deal can come on Monday

BRIEF-NBCUniversal CEO says co made investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
BRUSSELS Nov 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was confident that international lenders could reach a deal on Monday to release emergency aid to Athens and that such a deal would be possible without writing down Greek debt.
Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank will resume talks on Monday after failing to reach an agreement this week or last.
"I am very hopeful that we can reach a solution on the question of the payment of the Greece tranches on Monday," she told a news briefing after a meeting of EU leaders. Merkel repeated her rejection of a haircut on Greek debt.
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares