Greece's Emporiki bank says in talks with lenders

ATHENS, July 2 Greece's Emporiki Bank confirmed on Monday that it was in talks with other Greek lenders, as France's Credit Argicole tries to sell all or part of its struggling Greek unit.

"Emporiki confirms that it has engaged in discussions with Greek banking organisations and the competent regulatory authorities," the bank said in a statement. "The preliminary discussions are not yet at a stage where a decision can be taken."

The statement came after National Bank, Greece's biggest lender, said it was in talks with Credit Agricole over a strategic alliance regarding Emporiki.