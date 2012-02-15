Greek banks to satisfy Finnish collateral demand-sources

ATHENS Feb 15 Greece's four largest banks
have agreed to satisfy Finland's demand for collateral as a
condition for participating in a new bailout for Athens, two
senior banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
"National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank, Piraeus will provide
collateral of 880 million euros in the form of cash and
high-rated assets for Finland to satisfy its demand for
participation in the new bailout," said a senior banker from one
of the banks involved.
A senior banker from another bank that will participate also
confirmed that the four banks would provide collateral.
All four banks declined to comment.
The sources said the banks would put up collateral to avoid
the Greek state having to do so, since that could raise
questions of preferential treatment for some countries funding
the new bailout.