UPDATE 1-Greek banks to satisfy Finnish bailout collateral -sources

* Greek banks to stump up collateral

* NBG, Alpha, Eurobank, Piraeus to provide 880 mln euro guarantee

* Avoids issue of preferential treatment for Greek state

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's four largest banks have agreed to satisfy Finland's demand for collateral as a condition for participating in a new bailout for Athens, two senior banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank and Piraeus will provide collateral worth 880 million euros in the form of cash and "highly-rated assets", a senior banker at one of the banks involved said.

A senior banker from a second participating bank confirmed the details. All four banks declined to comment.

"The banks will provide the guarantee for Greece. The guarantee will be put up as collateral to a trustee. It will most likely be in the form of cash or cash equivalents to cover a percentage of Finland's exposure," the second banker said.

A Finnish official also confirmed the Greek lenders will put up 880 million euros worth of bonds, which would be sold and proceeds placed into an escrow account.

"In essence it will work as a CDS (credit default swap)," the second banker said.

The sources said the banks would put up collateral to avoid the Greek state having to do so, since that could raise questions of preferential treatment for some countries funding the new rescue package.

"There must be no umbilical cord linking the Greek state to the collateral," one of the bankers said.

Greece is rushing to secure a 130-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout in a desperate bid to avert default, which could come as early as next month when Athens faces bond redemptions worth 14.5 billion euros.

Finland has sought guarantees for its participation in the rescue package, a demand driven largely by the Social Democratic Party, the country's second-biggest.

Finland's share in the 130 billion euro package would be 2.2 billion euros.

Finland is led by pro-euro Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen of the conservative National Coalition Party. The coalition government, however, includes left-leaning parties such as the Social Democrats who are slightly more critical of EU bailouts.

The rise of the eurosceptic Finns Party in last year's general elections has also put pressure on politicians to take a strict stance on conditionality.