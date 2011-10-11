Greek bank stocks plunge 13.6 pct on bond haircut fears

ATHENS Oct 11 Greek bank shares were
losing more than 13 percent on Tuesday as fears that a bigger
haircut on their government bond holdings and added provisions
for impaired loans would force them to recapitalise with the
help of the state.
"Selling pressure continues because of the perceived risk
from the so-called PSI-plus, and a loan book audit by BlackRock
which could result in more provisions," said an Athens-based
analyst who did not want to be named.
"With their market capitalisations imploding, investors
worry that banks will not be able to raise funds to recapitalise
and will turn to the capital support fund which will mean a big
ownership dilution for current shareholders," the analyst said.
At 1328 GMT the Athens bourse's banking index was
down 13.6 percent to 306.9 points, sharply underperforming the
broader Greek market which was down 2.67 percent.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)