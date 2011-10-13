Greek banks can withstand haircut of up to 30 pct- sources

ATHENS Oct 13 Greek banks could endure a loss of up to 30 percent on their Greek government bonds but could not stand significantly bigger haircuts, Greek banking sources said on Thursday.

"Banks can withstand a haircut of up to 30 percent but a 50 percent haircut would inflict big losses and if it takes place there must be strong support for the economy," a high level banking source said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)