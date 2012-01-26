Greek bank stocks rally on bond swap optimism

BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
ATHENS Jan 26 Greek bank shares were up more than 17 percent on Thursday, outperforming the broader market's 3.8 percent rise on expectations that talks on a bond swap scheme to lighten the country's debt load would be successful, brokers said.
"The market expects the PSI (private sector involvement) will succeed, it will mean substantial debt relief for Greece," said Alexander Moraitakis, head of Nuntius Securities.
"There is also talk banks will be recapitalised with common, non-voting shares which will mean managements will stay in private hands," he said.
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court