Greece's four big banks get recapitalisation funds-source

BRIEF-Allscripts reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Allscripts announces fourth quarter and 2016 full-year results
ATHENS May 28 Greece's bank support fund on Monday disbursed 18 billion euros to the country's four biggest banks as a part of a long-planned recapitalisation effort, a fund official said.
"The funds have been disbursed," the official at the Hellenic Financial Stability Facility, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
The injection - via bonds from the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund - will boost the capital base of National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank, allowing them to regain access to European Central Bank funding.
* Allscripts announces fourth quarter and 2016 full-year results
* The Trade Desk reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S