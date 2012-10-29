Greek banks to be recapitalised via common shares, convertibles- sources

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
ATHENS Oct 29 Greek banks will face a 9 percent capital adequacy requirement when their recapitalisation goes ahead, issuing common shares to meet at least 6 percent with the rest raised by convertible instruments, sources close to the plan said on Monday.
Athens is finalising the terms of the banking sector's recapitalisation as it awaits its next aid tranche from a 130 billion euro bailout.
"They will have to issue common equity to meet a 6 percent Core Tier 1 capital ratio. The private sector will have to cover covers at least 10 percent of this for the bank recapitalisation fund (HFSF) to have restricted voting rights on the shares," one of the sources told Reuters.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.