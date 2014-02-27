Troika accepts lower capital ratio in Greek bank stress test- source

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Feb 27 Greece's international lenders have accepted a lower capital ratio target of 8 percent used to stress-test the country's four big banks under a baseline scenario, a banker close to the negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.
Athens had pushed for the required capital adequacy ratio, known as Core Tier 1, to be reduced to 8 from 9 percent in the baseline scenario, as is the case with European banks. A lower reference rate in the stress test would result in lower capital needs for the banks.
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.