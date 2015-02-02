Greece will not place party officials to manage banks- govt spokesman

ATHENS Feb 2 Greece's new leftist government
will not take any actions that would hurt the share values of
the country's banks and does not plan to appoint party officials
at key management posts, the government's spokesman said on
Monday.
"We will not do anything that would hurt the share value of
banks," Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV. "Whatever we do will
in the banking system will be done in cooperation with private
investors."
Greece's bank bailout fund holds majority stakes in three of
the country's four biggest banks - National Bank,
Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank.
"We will not appoint party officials at the management of
banks," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)