Greek banks say will support govt's efforts

ATHENS, July 6 Greek banks will support the government's drive to pull the country out of its debt crisis, the head of the Greek bank association said on Wednesday.

"We will support the state in the giant effort to save the country and put it on a growth path," Vassilis Rapanos, who is also chairman of National Bank (NBGr.AT), said, without giving further details.

Euro zone policy-makers are working on a new rescue package to cover Greece's funding needs up to 2014 which will involve private creditor participation with international banks and insurers meeting in Paris on Wednesday to thrash out a plan.

"I believe that negotiations currently under way (on the bond rollover plan) will have a positive outcome," Rapanos said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)