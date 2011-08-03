CORRECTED - Most Greek banks to take part in bond swap deal - finmin

(Corrects to say that ATEbank, Hellenik Postbank may be excluded from the deal, not that they will be excluded)

ATHENS Aug 3 Most Greek banks will take part in a deal to help reduce Greece's debt burden, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday, adding that there was still a question regarding two state-controlled lenders.

"All (Greek) banks will enter the PSI (private scetor involvement plan), with a pending issue in relation to two state banks - ATEbank AGBr.AT and Hellenic Postbank (GPSr.AT)," Evangelos Venizelos said, adding that state support rules might be an obstacle to their participation.

Bank lobby IIF says four options would be offered to creditors -- three bond exchange offers and one offer of a rollover into debt with maturities of up to 30 years -- alongside a scheme to buy back Greek government bonds. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)