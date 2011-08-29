Greece bourse lifts suspension of Alpha, Eurobank shares

BRIEF-Aspen announces director appointment
* Aspen announces director appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's bourse on Monday lifted the suspension of trading in Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) shares after the two lenders announced details of their merger plan.
"The Athens bourse, following a request by the Capital Market Commission, decided to lift the temporary suspension of trading in the shares of Alpha Bank and EFG Eurobank," the stock exchange said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* Aspen announces director appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram cannot yet make a decision about a second phase of investment and capacity expansion at its new LED chip plant in Kulim, Malaysia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Says offering priced at c$1.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: