UPDATE 2-Greek banks Alpha, EFG post losses as slump bites

By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, May 31 Greece's second- and
third-largest lenders, Eurobank and Alpha,
posted first-quarter losses on Thursday as the country's deep
economic slump caused a rise in non-performing loans, hit income
and increased funding costs.
With the economy shrinking at an annual 6.2 percent rate in
the first three months of the year and with more than one in
five Greeks out of work, borrowers are struggling to meet their
debt repayments, forcing banks to set aside more money to cover
potential losses.
At the same time, banks are having to eat into their own
profit margins by paying depositors higher rates of interest to
discourage them from withdrawing funds, a tactic that squeezes
the net interest income banks earn.
Greece's banking sector has been hemorrhaging deposits since
the debt crisis erupted in late 2009 when worried depositors
started to send money abroad or tap savings to get by, burning
up cash reserves.
Fresh central bank data on Thursday showed that household
and business bank deposits edged up by 0.6 billion euros in
April. But outflows intensified after an inconclusive May 6 vote
that led to political deadlock, bankers say.
Based on the latest data, between December 2009 and April
2012 the Greek banking sector's deposit base shrank about 72
billion to 166 billion euros, forcing banks to turn to the
lenders of last resort to plug their funding gaps.
Both Alpha and Eurobank lost deposits in the first quarter.
Alpha Bank said its deposit base shrank 25.9 percent
year-on-year to 27.9 billion euros ($34.50 billion), while at
Eurobank deposits fell 21.8 percent to 31.6 billion euros.
Eurobank lost 236 million euros in the first quarter as
provisions for impaired credit rose 9 percent year-on-year to
365 million euros. Alpha said it lost 107.8 million euros with
provisions for non-performing loans up 23.2 percent to 320.7
million euros.
"With recession continuing, we expect the picture to stay
the same in the coming quarters," said Manos Hatzidakis, an
analyst at Beta Securities. "The market will remain focused on
the terms of the recapitalization framework for the sector."
Eurobank said loans that were in arrears for more than 90
days made up 17.2 percent of its loan book, up from 11.4 percent
in the same quarter a year earlier. At Alpha, the ratio of
non-performing loans rose to 14.9 percent.
On Wednesday, three other banks - National,
Piraeus and Geniki which is majority owned
by France's Societe Generale - also reported losses,
hurt by the deep economic downturn.
"In this adverse environment, we enhanced our Core Tier 1
capital with a successful buyback of hybrid securities and
signed a new two-year collective agreement with our trade union
adjusting our remuneration policy to the prevailing conditions,"
said Alpha's CEO Dimitris Mantzounis.
RECAPITALIZED
Both banks were recapitalized earlier this week by the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - a state bank support
fund - after a mammoth sovereign bond swap meant to cut Greece's
debt nearly depleted their capital base.
On Tuesday, the HFSF fund injected 18 billion euros into the
country's four largest banks to restore their capital adequacy
and enable them to borrow from the European Central Bank at a
lower cost than from the country's central bank.
The HFSF fund advanced 1.9 billion euros to Alpha and 4
billion to Eurobank in the form of European rescue mechanism
bonds the banks can use as collateral at the ECB and draw
liquidity.
All four banks were readmitted to ECB financing operations
after the bridge recapitalization, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi told the European Parliament on Thursday.
Separately, new data released by Greece's central bank on
Thursday showed that ECB funding to Greek banks rose to 78.8
billion euros in March, while more expensive borrowing at the
central bank's emergency liquidity facility fell to 46.4
billion.