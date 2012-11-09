50 bln euro to rescue Greek banks unless recession worsens-official

ATHENS Nov 9 The funds earmarked to
recapitalise Greece's viable banks will be adequate as long as
an economic downturn does not worsen more than current
government projections, the head of the country's bank support
fund said on Friday.
Huge losses from a sovereign debt swap in March and rising
loan impairments nearly wiped out the capital of Greece's
systemically important banks. Authorities plan to use 50 billion
euros from the country's international bailout to shore up the
sector.
"The 50 billion euros will suffice provided the recession is
not bigger than the forecast 4.5 percent contraction in 2013,"
Panagiotis Thomopoulos, head of the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund (HFSF) told an Economist conference on risk management.
Recapitalising Greece's limping banks is a vital part of the
130-billion-euro bailout given to it by the EU and International
Monetary Fund bailout to right the economy and avert a sovereign
bankruptcy.
The HFSF has already injected 18 billion euros into the
country's four largest banks, National Bank, Alpha
Bank, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank.
It is now awaiting Greece's next aid tranche, worth 31.5
billion euros, to replenish its cash arsenal.
Greece expects its economy to stay in recession for a sixth
straight year in 2013 and the troika of the European Commission,
IMF and European Central Bank are still examining its current
efforts to start to put a cap on its debts.
"2013 will be a difficult year but the banking system will
weather it. The troika knows that without a functioning banking
system Greece will not be able to recover," Thomopoulos said.
Under the bank recapitalisation framework Athens is
finalising, banks will have to meet a 9 percent Core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio.
Lenders will have to issue shares to meet more than half of
the 9 percent capital adequacy requirement and convertible bonds
for the rest. Shareholders will have to take up at least 10
percent of the new shares for banks to be kept privately run.