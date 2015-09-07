INSIGHT-Bad loans haunt Greek banks seeking new start

| ATHENS, Sept 7
ATHENS, Sept 7 Turned down for a 10,000 euro
($11,100) loan, George Sarris is one of hundreds of thousands of
small business owners shunned by Greek banks.
Pointing to the parliament building overlooking his small
cafe in Athens' Syntagma Square, the 35-year-old blames Greece's
turbulent politics for the troubles of its banking system.
"It took three years for the country to come close to
turning around," said Sarris, referring to modest economic
growth in the second half of 2014, which has since halted.
"After the January 25 elections it all went downhill. Now
things are bleak. For me, there is no salvation here."
This is the background against which Greeks head to the
polls again on Sept. 20, the country's fifth elections since its
debt crisis started in 2009. The snap poll was triggered by the
resignation of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose
agreement to an 86 billion euro bailout cost him the
parliamentary majority of his coalition government.
Six months of wrangling with creditors had led to a 40
billion euro deposit run, culminating in Greek banks being shut
and capital controls enforced at the end of June.
Greek banks were badly wounded and limited the little
lending they did even further, fearful about their exposure to
loans many borrowers may never be able to pay back.
This fear of a rise in so-called non-performing loans (NPLs)
is a deterrent not only to the banks, but also to potential
investors whose money is needed to recapitalise them.
While banks have reopened and capital controls have somewhat
eased, small business owners such as Sarris, who account for
about 75 percent of private sector jobs, are starved of credit.
"All our suppliers have stopped accepting credit. Everyone
is short on cash. I still pay salaries, but I'm behind on my
taxes...My business is down 35 percent this year and I don't
want to lose more customers," said Sarris.
The immediate outlook for Greece is equally bleak.
Along with its lenders, Athens expects gross domestic
product to contract 2.3 percent this year and another 1.3
percent next year before the economy bounces back. These
projections are in the ECB's baseline scenario in a health check
of Greek banks, a banker with knowledge of the matter said.
STRESS TESTS
The deal struck by Tsipras includes a recapitalisation of
the banks. However, interviews with some of the sector's top
executives, as well as international investors, suggest this
will not be sufficient on its own to kick start lending.
"The economy's return to growth and its funding from the
banking system will be affected by a number of factors,
including political stability, the implementation of bailout
reforms, a successful conclusion of the first review in October
and the completion of banks' recapitalisation with private
investor participation," Fokion Karavias, Chief Executive of
Eurobank, one of Greece's top four banks, said.
The banks' needs will be known once asset quality reviews,
currently underway, and subsequent "stress tests", are
completed, likely by the end of October. The latest bailout, the
country's third, allocates up to 25 billion euros for bank
recapitalisation, although bank insiders say the figure is more
likely to be in the 10 billion to 15 billion euro range.
Bank executives who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity also say there is likely to be little difference in
the health of the four top lenders - National Bank of Greece
, Alpha Bank, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank
- although National Bank is seen as somewhat stronger
because it has assets in the Balkans and Turkey.
But convincing private investors to put their money into the
banks will be a major test of confidence.
The more private investor money - from U.S. hedge funds,
private equity firms and other specialist investors - that can
be raised, the less bailout money will be needed.
A Greek bank rescue fund financed by Greece's creditors
pumped 25 billion euros into the banks in exchange for shares in
2013 and already holds majority stakes in National Bank, Piraeus
Bank and Alpha Bank, and a 35 percent stake in Eurobank.
Meanwhile private investors who injected 3 billion euros
into Greek banks in the 2013 recapitalisation, and bet another
8.5 billion euros on them last year, now face dilution.
"Now international investors have to be won over again,"
said Apostolos Gkoutzinis, who leads law firm Shearman &
Sterling LLP's European capital markets group and advised
Piraeus Bank on its previous 1.75 billion euro recapitalisation.
BAD LOANS
The biggest deterrent is not lost deposits, which have been
covered by the European Central Bank-controlled ELA, or even the
banks' pummeled share prices, which some see as a buying
opportunity. It is loans that could turn bad, spelling higher
than expected capital shortfalls.
Greek banks are estimated to have had more than 100 billion
euros of exposure to such bad loans in the first quarter of
2015, some 40.8 percent of their loan books.
To address this, the banks tried to sell some of them last
year, mostly those to companies, which account for the majority
of their bad loans. Piraeus Bank put together a deal to sell
corporate loans to private equity firm KKR & Co LP under
which Piraeus would have continued to administer the loans. But
this unraveled when Syriza came to power.
One option raised has been to set up a "bad bank", to give
the banks a clean sheet. While this puts more taxpayer money at
risk it may be Greece's best option to attract international
investors, and get banks lending again.
Another solution to the bad loan problem proposed privately
by Greek bank executives is the sale of contingent convertible
debt (CoCos) as part of the recapitalisation. These bonds
convert to equity and act as a cushion if a bank's capital falls
below a set level. Investors are paid higher rates for the risk.
"How likely is it that further capital raisings might be
needed in the future? Will the Greek banks be capitalised enough
to sustain those kinds of bond payments and grow their
businesses? If they don't, then those bonds could be high risk,"
said Justin Craib-Cox, a fund manager at Aviva Investors.
Time is tight to find a solution which will protect bank
depositors. If the bank recapitalisation is not completed by the
end of the year, which is possible given political uncertainty,
then the European Union's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
becomes enforceable. This could mean losses for unsecured
depositors with more than 100,000 euros in their accounts.
If, on the other hand, a new government is quickly formed
that sticks to the terms of the bailout, the European Central
Bank could start buying Greek bonds, lowering the financing
costs of its banks and making such "haircuts" less likely.
"The single largest difference between Greece's banking
system and those of other European countries is the political
and economic uncertainty, which makes a huge difference in the
way you can price things," said Brad Palmer, executive vice
president at Sankaty Advisors LLC, which invests in bad loans.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise and Steve Slater in
London; Editing by Alexander Smith)